Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.7% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,859. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

