TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in TPI Composites by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $372.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.81 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

