TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPI Composites
Institutional Trading of TPI Composites
TPI Composites Stock Performance
Shares of TPIC opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.08.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $372.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.81 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TPI Composites Company Profile
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TPI Composites
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- What does consumer price index measure?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.