Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at Scotiabank

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TPZ. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Topaz Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.23.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TPZ stock opened at C$19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 0.47. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.76 and a 12-month high of C$22.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.79.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$85.77 million for the quarter. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.1596 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 387.50%.

Insider Transactions at Topaz Energy

In other Topaz Energy news, Senior Officer Marty Staples purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,767.00. In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke bought 6,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.13 per share, with a total value of C$108,781.80. Also, Senior Officer Marty Staples acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$53,767.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $370,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

