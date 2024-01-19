Todd Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,691,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $475.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $460.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.72. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

