Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 60,354 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 34.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,987 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 60,354 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC's holdings in Progressive were worth $16,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive stock opened at $171.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.25. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,092 shares of company stock valued at $18,692,942. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

