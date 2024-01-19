Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New $9.11 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 101,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $96.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $97.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.03.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

