Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires $214,520.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $214,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,136,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,547,666.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,225 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $92,971.75.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $39,985.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 8,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $57,240.26.

On Thursday, December 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 61,317 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $404,692.20.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 16,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $12,840.00.

Tile Shop Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.98 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth $48,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

