The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.