The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.53.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $198.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $199.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $2.04. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.