The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Southern by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.4% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO opened at $68.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

