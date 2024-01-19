The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Announces $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

Southern has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 64.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Southern has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

