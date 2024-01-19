The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Trimmed by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $4,798,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.21.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.83. 256,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,196. The company has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.73 and a 200 day moving average of $271.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

