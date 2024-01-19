The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $35.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.52.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $258,739.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,838,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,488,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,838,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,488,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $539,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,477,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,586,719 over the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

