The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.5% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 177.1% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $389.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

