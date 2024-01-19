The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTWO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $159.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.02. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.77 and a 52-week high of $164.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $205,528,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after buying an additional 1,059,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after buying an additional 929,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

