The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Raised by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 3.5% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $858,070,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.68. 539,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,566. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.64. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

