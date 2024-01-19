The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

