The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.46. 4,922,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,315,541. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.68 and a 200-day moving average of $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.