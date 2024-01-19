Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Barclays

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TXN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.30.

TXN opened at $166.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.17 and its 200 day moving average is $163.27. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

