Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is MRP Capital Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 720.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 3.1% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.57. 49,481,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,825,141. The firm has a market cap of $663.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.83. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.97.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

