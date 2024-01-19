Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 616,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 429,987 shares.The stock last traded at $61.53 and had previously closed at $62.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 94.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.