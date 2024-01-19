TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $241.81 million and approximately $38.06 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00080108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00026691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00023609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001504 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,217,316 coins and its circulating supply is 8,970,972,958 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

