Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after buying an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $33,973,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 943,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 858,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 73.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,825,000 after acquiring an additional 774,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TS opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). Tenaris had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

