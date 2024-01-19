Telos Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

