Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 171 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 26,831.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 150,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,718,000 after acquiring an additional 149,450 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,615,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $744.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $712.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $668.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $771.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

