Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $516.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $535.72 and its 200 day moving average is $514.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.