Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $6.14

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $5.87. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 2,156,977 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 28.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 301,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 66,467 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 426.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 131,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,136 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 56,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 13,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

