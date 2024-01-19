Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading 2.6% Higher

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.40 and last traded at $57.23. Approximately 115,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 453,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TNK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 10,816.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Articles

