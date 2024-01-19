TD Cowen Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $45.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,757,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,408,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.92, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

