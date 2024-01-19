Target (NYSE:TGT) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $165.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.62.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $137.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.43 and a 200-day moving average of $126.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.