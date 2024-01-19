T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $164.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.38. The firm has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,552,042 shares of company stock valued at $250,200,410. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

