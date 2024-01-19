Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.43 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $596,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

