Superdry (LON:SDRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.20

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.20 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.32 ($0.28), with a volume of 2999365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Superdry Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £15.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.86.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

