SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.74

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 1820629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of SunPower from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

SunPower Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

