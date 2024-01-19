SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Position Increased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546,567 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.30% of SunOpta worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,748,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 437,740 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,802,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 890,776 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,760,000 after acquiring an additional 808,406 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,032,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after acquiring an additional 405,595 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of STKL opened at $5.74 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

