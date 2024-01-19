StockNews.com Upgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Hold

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Artesian Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $381.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.20. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artesian Resources

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

In other Artesian Resources news, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $109,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,565.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Artesian Resources news, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $109,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,565.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $203,395.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,453.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,450 shares of company stock valued at $321,356 over the last 90 days. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 153.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 64.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 347.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.