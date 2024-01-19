StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Down 1.4 %

Trevena stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.75. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

