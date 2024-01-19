StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.10. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.79.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.65 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
