StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.10. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.65 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 826.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

