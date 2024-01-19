StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

AAU opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 22.82 and a quick ratio of 22.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

