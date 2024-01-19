StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

Allied Healthcare Products has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.