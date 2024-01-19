StockNews.com Downgrades Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Onaiza Cadoret-Manier sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $280,536.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Onaiza Cadoret-Manier sold 5,564 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $280,536.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,855,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,769 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,203. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,974,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,399,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,760,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after purchasing an additional 845,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,443,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

