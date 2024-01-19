StockNews.com Downgrades Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HAE. Barrington Research cut their price target on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.40.

NYSE HAE opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

