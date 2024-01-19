StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.17.

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

CPE stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 72.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

