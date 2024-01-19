Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 41,331 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 404% compared to the average volume of 8,206 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCG. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.85.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

