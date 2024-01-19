Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 692.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.43.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. Equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,112,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,600,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,793,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 900,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,932,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,600,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,639,876 shares of company stock valued at $218,108,388 in the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after buying an additional 2,578,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after buying an additional 1,120,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 867,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,688,000 after buying an additional 322,160 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

