Stifel Nicolaus Raises Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $70.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Sprout Social stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.93. 181,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,988. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.08. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,819.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Sprout Social by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

