Stifel Nicolaus Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $625.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $535.00 to $625.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $541.18.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $590.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.36. KLA has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $597.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $559.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

