STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,086,000 after purchasing an additional 444,338 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,403,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Up 0.7 %

STE stock opened at $220.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

