StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.52

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.52 and last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 56069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that StepStone Group LP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 939,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after purchasing an additional 460,189 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in StepStone Group by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,409,000 after buying an additional 367,507 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 518,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 351,205 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

