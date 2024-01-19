Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Set at C$51.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a C$51.00 target price on Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stelco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$49.25.

STLC opened at C$44.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$32.93 and a 1 year high of C$60.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

